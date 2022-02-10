MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    “Aaj phir…..”: RBI chief’s message of hope with Lata Mangeshkar song

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept key interest rates unchanged and retained the accommodative stance in its first policy meeting after Union Budget 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das presented the monetary policy statement. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das presented the monetary policy statement. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday quoted music legend Lata Mangeshkar as he expressed confidence in economic stability and growth for India during the coronavirus pandemic.

    “We are living in a world of uncertainty. In the absence of the knowledge of the next mutation of COVID-19, the ability to forecast the future course of the economy is so contingent on the evolution of the virus that one progress is as good or as bad as the other,” Shaktikanta Das said as he was giving the monetary policy statement.

    “If the last two years of living with the virus have taught us anything, it is to remain humble but grounded in self-belief, never losing self-confidence and optimism. As the great late Lata Mangeshkar, whom we lost recently, sang in her immortal voice, ‘Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai…’,” he said, quoting Mangeshkar’s song from the 1983 film, “Qayamat”.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Together with the spirit behind the next line of this beautiful song, she has conveyed an eternal message of optimism. We in the Reserve Bank have to remain steadfast in our commitment to self-guard trust and confidence in the domestic financial system as we rebuild the foundations of strong and sustainable growth."

    Lata Mangeshkar died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Sunday after being admitted to its intensive care unit on January 11 with COVID-19 symptoms. She was 92.

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI chief, kept key interest rates unchanged and retained the accommodative stance in its first policy meeting after Union Budget 2022. This is the tenth time in a row that the committee has maintained the status quo.

    Formulated and conceived by the RBI, the monetary policy details the monetary matters and policies of the country. These matters include regulating the supply and availability of money in the Indian market and the credit scenario and its cost in the economy.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lata Mangeshkar #monetary policy committee #RBI #RBI monetary policy #Shaktikanta Das
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 11:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.