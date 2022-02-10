MARKET NEWS

    February 10, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI seen holding repo rate steady and raising reverse repo

    The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to end on Thursday, having been delayed after Maharashtra state declared a day of mourning on Monday following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.


    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its verdict after a three-day meet on February 10. RBI is expected to hold its repo rate steady on Thursday but several economists are expecting

    an increase in the reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

    The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to end on Thursday, having been delayed after Maharashtra state declared a day of mourning on Monday following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    Also ReadRBI seen holding repo rate steady and raising reverse repo

    A Reuters poll of economists forecast that the RBI would raise the reverse repo rate - the rate at which it borrows from banks - to 3.55% from 3.35%, narrowing the corridor between it and the repo rate to 45 bps.

    The repo rate is expected to go up by 25 bps at the subsequent meeting in April according to a little over half the respondents while two-thirds expect one more similar sized increase later in the year.

    "After months of incremental moves, we think the RBI will take a decisive step towards policy tightening by hiking the reverse repo rate at the conclusion of its MPC meeting," said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.

    Also Read: Explained | Accommodative, neutral and hawkish stances in RBI monetary policy

    The MPC has held the key repo rate at record lows since May 2020 and reiterated time and again that it will remain supportive of growth and keep its stance accommodative until economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

    However, market participants believe it is time for the RBI to shift focus back to controlling inflation and for it to at least change its stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative' at the upcoming review.

    Also Read: Will RBI enhance limits for international mutual funds, in its February 10 monetary policy announcement?

    Retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 5.59% in December from a year earlier, while wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy for producer prices, marginally eased to 13.56%, but remained in double-digits for nine straight months.

    Still, economists are split over whether the RBI will be comfortable changing its stance so soon after a government budget that spooked bond markets by planning for record high borrowing and a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit.
    February 10, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

      Accommodative, neutral and hawkish stances in RBI monetary policy

      The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its verdict after a three-day meet on February 10. The rate setting panel is widely expected to increase the reverse repo rate or the rate at which the central bank borrows short-term deposits from banks by at least 25 basis points. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point.

      Along with this, the MPC is likely to change the policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’, according to analysts. The rate setting panel indicates its broader policy approach by guiding the markets with policy stances. Let's try to understand what are those terms and what do each of these stances convey.

    February 10, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI board on February 14

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the post-budget meeting of the RBI’s central board on Monday and highlight key points of the Union Budget 2022-23, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capex plan. It has been a custom that the finance minister addresses the RBI board, consisting of RBI Governor and existing four deputy governors, after the budget.

      The meeting has been scheduled for February 14 where she would be addressing the board members and talk about announcements made in the Budget to perk up growth hit by three waves of COVID-19, sources said. The Budget 2022-23 presented earlier this month estimates a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11.1 percent.

      The government expects this growth to be fuelled by a massive capital spending programme outlined in the Budget with a view to crowd-in private investment by reinvigorating economic activities and creating demand.

    February 10, 2022 / 06:00 AM IST

      Indian rupee declines by 10 paise to 74.84 ahead of RBI policy

      The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 74.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices. Investors are cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy to be announced on Thursday, analysts said.

    February 10, 2022 / 05:55 AM IST

      RBI seen holding repo rate steady and raising reverse repo

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  is expected to hold its repo rate steady on Thursday but several economists are expecting an increase in the reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

      The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to end on Thursday, having been delayed after Maharashtra state declared a day of mourning on Monday following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    February 10, 2022 / 05:54 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy. We will update you with all the latest news on RBI policy.

