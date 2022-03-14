English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Camaraderie’: Shashi Tharoor, Bhagwant Mann’s selfie after AAP's landslide Punjab win

    Punjab assembly elections 2022: Several Congress leaders congratulated Bhagwant Mann in parliament on Monday. Mann will be sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Bhagwant Mann will resign as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday. (Image credit: Twitter/@Shashi Tharoor)

    Bhagwant Mann will resign as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday. (Image credit: Twitter/@Shashi Tharoor)


    The bitterness of high-pitched election campaigns behind them, Congress MPs walked up to Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann in parliament on Monday to congratulate him on the Aam Aadmi Party’s big election victory in the state.

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a selfie with Bhagwant Mann on the day the second phase of the Budget Session began.

    “Parliamentary camaraderie,” Tharoor wrote. “Many Congress MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory and appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term.”

    Mann will resign as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday. He is set to be sworn as chief minister at a ceremony on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan -- freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village outside Punjab’s Banga town.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Read: The ‘Delhi model’ of development that won Punjab for AAP 

     

    The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly polls, defeating the incumbent Congress that managed to bag just 18 seats.

    Mann won from his assembly seat Dhuri by more than 58,000 votes. He was up against Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy.

    Heavyweight candidates also lost elections to AAP members. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, five-time chief minister, was defeated by Gurmeet Khudian from Lambi -- his traditional constituency.

    Two-time chief minister Amarinder Singh, who fought the elections in alliance with the BJP, lost his stronghold Patiala to AAP’s Ajitpal Singh Kohli.

    Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, chief minister of Punjab at the time of elections, lost Bhadaur constituency to Labh Singh Ugoke.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #Parliament #Punjab elections 2022 #Shashi Tharoor
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 03:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.