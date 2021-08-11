MARKET NEWS

Parliament productivity goes for toss this Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha functions for just 21 of the 96 stipulated hours

Last year’s Monsoon Session held amid COVID-19 in September, saw 167 percent business productivity in Lok Sabha and 100.47 per cent in Rajya Sabha.

Gulam Jeelani
August 11, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST

The Lok Sabha functioned for 21 hours and 14 minutes against the stipulated time of 96 hours during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, speaker Om Birla said on August 11.

The business productivity of the House was 22 percent, he said.

The Lower House was adjourned sine die on August 11, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the session.

“House functioned for only 21 hours and 14 minutes. Out of the quorum of 96 working hours, work couldn't be done for 74 hrs and 46 minutes. Total productivity was 22 percent. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties,” Birla said expressing sadness at the disruptions during the functioning of the House.

Read: "I spent sleepless night," says Rajya Sabha Chairman as he breaks down while condemning Opposition's ruckus

The Session that began on July 19 was marred by ruckus and uproar with Opposition members stalling proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation, and price rise. The Session was scheduled to end on August 13.

Most of the Bills were passed within minutes and without any discussions. The exception, however, was the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, which saw orderly discussion during its passage in Lok Sabha as the Opposition paused their protests on August 10.

Last year’s Monsoon Session held amid COVID-19 in September, saw 167 percent business productivity in Lok Sabha and 100.47 percent productivity in Rajya Sabha. The session was curtailed due to the pandemic was the shortest but the most productive in two decades. At least 25 Bills were passed in the 18-day session, curtailed by eight days.

In the Budget Session of Parliament held in February-March this year, the business productivity of Lok Sabha was 114 percent.  The first part of the Budget session was productive with business being transacted even beyond midnight on certain days.

In this session, the business productivity of Rajya Sabha has so far been nearly 23 percent, according to the PRS Legislative Research.

Also, read : Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition blames Centre for deadlock, seeks debate on Pegasus in both Houses

The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on August 10 during the discussion on farmers’ issues with at least two leaders from the Opposition climbing atop the reporters’ table, one waving a black cloth and another throwing a file at the chair after the House was adjourned. While the Rajya Sabha television did not show the scenes of ruckus, Opposition MPs recorded the events and posted them on their Twitter handles.

The Opposition, however, blamed the government for not allowing discussions on important issues.

“Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, as opposed to its scheduled date August 13. The government took the sudden decision to adjourn it; there was no discussion on important issues. It only wants to paint Opposition in a bad light,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 11 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farm laws #India #Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla #Monsoon Session of Parliament #Pegasus Project #Politics
first published: Aug 11, 2021 02:31 pm

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

