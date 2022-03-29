Notification issued for seamless movement of public transport in Delhi-NCR

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has issued a notification regarding an agreement signed between the governments of states falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) on seamless movement of passenger vehicles in the region, officials told news agency PTI.

The agreement has been signed between the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan

The agreement allows for a single-point taxation for mass public transport vehicles of state corporations, which will ensure smooth movement of passenger vehicles, the officials said.

“Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby publish the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA) among the Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for unrestricted movement of interstate Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage vehicles in National Capital Region comprising parts of adjoining States to National Capital Territory of Delhi,” reads the gazette notification.

The CRCTA provides for countersigning of permits and licences for motor cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws registered in NCR for seamless movement, the news agency said.

The notification said, according to the agency, the idea is aimed at facilitating development of an effective transport system in the NCR via unrestricted and seamless movement of interstate traffic, reduction of pollution and removal of bottlenecks on roads.

As per the agreement, contract carriages such as cab and autos will be required to be countersigned by other participating states. Such vehicles may move unrestricted in such other participating states, the notification said.

“No additional permit or licence charges would be required to be paid in addition to licence charges paid in the state where the vehicle is registered in NCR. However, countersigning of the permits/licences for these vehicles would be required,” it said.

The notification added that the age of the stage carriage vehicles as well as contract carriage vehicles shall be limited to 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol and CNG vehicles till any further directions are issued in this regard.

