Watch: Massive dust cloud after portion of mountain crashes in J&K

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

A portion of a mountain in Jammu and Kashmir collapsed on May 20, news agency ANI reported. The cave-in took place near the site where a rescue operation had been going on in the aftermath of a tunnel collapse a night before.

A video tweeted by ANI showed a massive cloud of dust and debris emerging as the mountain crashed. Onlookers responded with shock.



#WATCH | A portion of a mountain falls apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night pic.twitter.com/SAjDhwFgol

— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The cave in hampered the ongoing rescue mission.

“Two machines got stuck,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam was quoted as saying by ANI. “Due to wind storms, rescue op was impacted. 16-17 hours of op were wasted. (We) have to make a new assessment.”

On May, 19, a tunnel in Ramban district had collapsed, trapping the 10 labourers who had been working there. Three workers were rescued from the tunnel, news agency PTI reported. One person was found dead.

The rescuers expect a long and difficult operation to reach those still trapped. They are putting rock-breakers to use.

“It is not known whether they (those trapped) are inside it or outside the tunnel area,” Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI. “There is debris all-around."

Kumar, Islam and other senior officials have been monitoring the rescue operation.

"I am in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam,” Kumar said. “Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. "Rescue operations are going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation."





