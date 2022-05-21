English
    Watch: Massive dust cloud after portion of mountain crashes in J&K

    The cave-in took place near the site where a rescue operation had been going on in the aftermath of a tunnel collapse a night before.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    A portion of a mountain in Jammu and Kashmir collapsed on May 20, news agency ANI reported. The cave-in took place near the site where a rescue operation had been going on in the aftermath of a tunnel collapse a night before.

    A video tweeted by ANI showed a massive cloud of dust and debris emerging as the mountain crashed. Onlookers responded with shock.

     

    The cave in hampered the ongoing rescue mission.

    “Two machines got stuck,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam was quoted as saying by ANI. “Due to wind storms, rescue op was impacted. 16-17 hours of op were wasted. (We) have to make a new assessment.”

    On May, 19, a tunnel in Ramban district had collapsed, trapping the 10 labourers who had been working there. Three workers were rescued from the tunnel, news agency PTI reported. One person was found dead.

    The rescuers expect a long and difficult operation to reach those still trapped. They are putting rock-breakers to use.

    “It is not known whether they (those trapped) are inside it or outside the tunnel area,” Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI. “There is debris all-around."

    Kumar, Islam and other senior officials have been monitoring the rescue operation.

    "I am in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam,” Kumar said. “Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. "Rescue operations are going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation."

    (With inputs from ANI and PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jammu and Kashmir #mountain #Ramban
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:47 am
