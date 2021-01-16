MARKET NEWS

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive | 1.91 lakh inoculated on Day 1; no beneficiary hospitalised so far: Health Ministry

A total of 16,755 persons were involved in organising the coronavirus vaccination drive across 3,352 session sites.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive at Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

More than 1.91 lakh healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated across 3,352 sessions on the first day of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. The 1,91,181 vaccine beneficiaries received their first jab on January 16, the Health Ministry said citing provisional data.

A total of 16,755 persons were involved in organising the immunisation drive at the session sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched one of the world’s largest, most ambitious vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus pandemic via video conferencing at 10:30 am and sanitation workers were among the first to receive the first vaccine shot in most states.

In a media briefing held on January 16, the Centre informed that India has not reported any case of post-vaccination hospitalisation from adverse effect of vaccine yet.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive went smooth by far except reports of delay in uploading beneficiary data at certain sites and reports of some healthcare workers getting vaccinated despite not being scheduled for the first vaccination session.

Healthcare and frontline workers, who are the first in line to be vaccinated in the country, are being administered either Serum Institute’s Covishield or Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – the two coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccination drive #COVID-19 vaccine tracker
first published: Jan 16, 2021 08:17 pm

