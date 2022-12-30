'In Maa, I have always felt...': PM Modi's tribute to mother Heeraben Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in a file picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted, in a moving tribute to his mother.

In another tweet, he said he always remembers what his mother told him at her 100th birthday; "work with wisdom and live with purity".

PM Narendra Modi had gone to Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Tributes from people from all walks of life started pouring in on social media soon after the news of Heeraben Modi's death broke.

Heeraben Modi, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.