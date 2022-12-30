Tributes pour in for PM Modi’s mother: ‘Epitome of generosity’

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben.

The death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother on December 30 sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media. Heeraben Modi died aged 100 at the U N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a mother's death leaves a void that is impossible to fill.



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति!

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba," he tweeted. "I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remembered Heeraben Modi as an epitome of "generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values".

"I pray that God rests her soul in peace," he tweeted.



My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti pic.twitter.com/NEFsir1SJb

A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond for the nation. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God"

My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother #HeerabenModi Ji. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/dIhpSamaxN

M Venkaiah Naidu, former vice-president of India, wrote: "There is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child."Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Heeraben Modi gave the country "the most precious diamond".

"My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother Heeraben Modi Ji," he wrote. "May her soul rest in peace."

Home Minister Amit Shah said losing a mother, who is a person's first friend and teacher in life, is the greatest pain in the world.

"The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief," he added. "The prayers of crores of people are with you."



Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted: "I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister."



Meanwhile Modi, in his tribute to his mother, remembered her selflessness and dedication to values.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he tweeted.