Personal photos circulated, apps full of hate messages, says sacked Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose

Ankiti Bose was sacked as Zilingo CEO earlier in May over alleged discrepancies in the firm's accounts.

Former Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose has alleged that she is receiving threats of violence and that her private data is being circulated online as her ouster from the company plays out in public.

Ankiti Bose, who founded the Singapore-based fashion technology start-up, was sacked as CEO earlier this month over alleged discrepancies in the firm's accounts.

In an Instagram post on May 27, Bose said she was struggling with the constant media focus on the matter.

“The last seven days have been extraordinarily difficult,” she said. "My personal photos, chats, documents, records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I don't know who is doing this.”

The former Zilingo CEO said it was tough for her to look at her phone without choking up.

“My apps are full of hate messages and unfounded negative press,” she added. “I have never experienced hate and threats of violence at this scale before.”

Bose said she had obtained a court order for protection against a Twitter user.

The Zilingo founder has described her dismissal as a “witch hunt” and flagged threats to herself and her family previously too.

"I was suspended on the basis that the company had instructed Kroll to investigate the (whistle-blower) complaint,” Bose had said. “I have neither seen the Kroll nor Deloitte reports and not been given sufficient time to produce any documents requested by them. Any report that comes out post my termination would be vitiated as it seems to be instructed by conflicted parties and we will pursue our rights against this witch-hunt to the full extent of the law.”





