Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flood alert in central Kashmir as intermittent rains continue in valley

The schools across the valley were closed for today in view of the inclement weather.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Intermittent rains continued in Kashmir today with authorities sounding a flood alert in central Kashmir, even as water levels started receding in the southern parts of the valley. The authorities had yesterday issued a flood alert in south Kashmir.

Today they issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of the central Kashmir, including the summer capital here, and asked the people to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

The schools across the valley were closed for today in view of the inclement weather.

"The gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh crossed the flood declaration of 18 feet and was flowing at 20.87 feet at 10 am," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.

He said the people living in areas along the embankments of Jhelum river and other streams and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant.

"The staff deputed on flood duty in central Kashmir is directed to report to their sectors and beats," the official added.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the people living in low-lying areas and embankments of river Jhelum in Srinagar were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

“We have issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of Srinagar,” he said.

In south Kashmir after the water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. following which the flood alert was sounded.

While the water level at Sangam at 10 am this morning was 23.06 feet – still above the critical mark – the water has started receding there. At 9 am the water level there was 23.16 feet.

Kashmir valley experienced rainfall over the past three days and the downpour intensified in many parts, including the summer capital of the state, yesterday.

The rising water levels induced fear among the valley residents of a re-run of 2014 floods that caused widespread devastation and left over 300 persons dead.

An official of the MET office said the weather was likely to improve today.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:51 am

