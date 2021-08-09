MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp: Here is how to get it

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
The WhatsApp API based helpline was launched as a free to use service for citizens of Kolkata.

Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said.

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificate by logging into the CoWin portal.

"Revolutionising common man''s life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ''covid certificate'' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Here's how to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through WhatsApp:

-Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

-Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

-Enter OTP

-Download the certificate

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader praised this facility introduced by the government to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp.

"I've always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they've done something terrific. Send a WhatsApp message 'download certificate' to 9013151515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by WhatsApp. Simple and fast!" Tharoor tweeted.
first published: Aug 9, 2021 09:02 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.