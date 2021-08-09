COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp: Here is how to get it

The WhatsApp API based helpline was launched as a free to use service for citizens of Kolkata.

Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said.

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificate by logging into the CoWin portal.



Revolutionising common man's life using technology!

Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515

Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds. Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories BJP chief JP Nadda slams Opposition for 'baseless allegations' on vaccination drive

Anthony Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon August 8, 2021

"Revolutionising common man''s life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ''covid certificate'' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Here's how to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through WhatsApp:

-Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

-Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

-Enter OTP

-Download the certificate

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader praised this facility introduced by the government to deliver vaccination certificates via WhatsApp.



I’ve always acknowledged & praised the Government when it merits it. As a critic of #Cowin, let me say they’ve done something terrific. Send a @WhatsApp message “download certificate” to 90131 51515, receive OTP & get your vaccination certificate back by @WhatsApp. Simple&fast! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 8, 2021

"I've always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they've done something terrific. Send a WhatsApp message 'download certificate' to 9013151515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by WhatsApp. Simple and fast!" Tharoor tweeted.