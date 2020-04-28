Coronavirus pandemic | Cops over 55 years can stay home, says Mumbai Police after 3 die of COVID-19

Mumbai police personnel over 55 years of age have been told that they can opt to stay home after three of their colleagues died of the novel coronavirus infection.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has sent a communiqué to all 94 police stations in the city stating that police personnel, who are above 55 years in age, don’t need to report to work till the second phase of the ongoing nationwide restrictions. The second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3. The communiqué has been sent after three Mumbai Police personnel died and 55 others contracted Covid-19.

Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operation) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said the decision has been taken to minimise exposure of police personnel to the disease. According to a central health ministry advisory, those above 55 are more prone to the Covid-19 and come under the high-risk category.

The order states that police personnel suffering from ailments such as hypertension, diabetes or any other major disease can feel free to go on leave.

"Health of police personnel is our priority. Besides, we are also conducting regular tests in order to detect positive cases early. For this, dedicated hospitals have been set up across city," Ashok told Moneycontrol, adding that Mumbai Police has also set up a helpline.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force. On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of COVID-19. Besides, a 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.