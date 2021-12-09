MARKET NEWS

Cabinet Committee on Security to pick India's next CDS within a week

Unlike the posts of commanding officers of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy, the line of succession is not drawn out for the CDS. This means there is no second-in-command to Bipin Rawat who can officiate in the interim period in his absence.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Image: PTI)

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, passed away on December 8 in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. His untimely and sudden demise shook the nation and also created a vacuum that needs to be filled at the earliest.

The post of the Chief of Defence Staff was created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and by the end of December 2019, the country had formally got its first CDS, General Bipin Rawat.

Unlike in the case of the commanding officers of the three defence services—Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy—the line of succession was not drawn out for the CDS. Meaning, there is no second-in-command or vice-chief to Bipin Rawat who can officiate in the interim period in his absence. So, while the tenure of the CDS has been outlined by the Centre, the line of succession hasn’t.

Therefore, with no fixed rules in place, it will be the government’s task to decide who would succeed Rawat. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will pick India’s next CDS. The CCS convened an emergency meeting last evening after General Bipin Rawat’s death news broke and according to a News 18 report, the decision will be made within one week.

Close

The commanding officers of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy will be eligible for the post and the final decision will be based on both merit and seniority of the officers. By that logic, Army Chief General MM Naravane could become India’s new Chief of Defence Staff.

The other possibility is that the Chairman IDS (Integrated Defence Staff) to the Chairman COSC (CISC) – in this case, Air Marshal BR Krishna -- whose rank is equivalent to that of a Vice Chief of service (not officially) succeeds General Bipin Rawat as the new CDS.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). #CDS General Bipin Rawat #Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:05 pm

