Video: General Bipin Rawat's helicopter moments before crash, last visuals

A 20-second video has emerged of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that carried General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, killing 13, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

The video, accessed by News18, shows a group of people walking along a railway track and looking up at the chopper that was flying low. Seconds after it disappeared from their view, the engine of the chopper went silent, possibly indicating the crash. One of the men seen in the video can be seen asking in Tamil, "What happened?"

The Mi-17VH helicopter took from the Sulur IAF station in nearby Coimbatore at around 11:48 am.

General Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

Those killed in the crash included Brig LS Lidder, the military adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff, and staff officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh. The other personnel killed are Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, the IAF said.

General Bipin Rawat had survived a helicopter crash six years ago, in 2015, when he was a Lt General.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to General Rawat and the others who lost their lives.

General Rawat and his wife are survived by their daughters, Kritika and Tarini.