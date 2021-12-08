MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Farewell General Bipin Rawat! Here's a look at the CDS' life

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were onboard a chopper which crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor died in the unfortunate accident.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Source: News18 Creative
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were onboard a chopper which crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, died in the unfortunate accident. The news was confirmed by the Indian Air Force. Rawat had boarded the Mi17 V5 helicopter as he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers today, the IAF said. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife, along with other armed forces personnel killed in the chopper crash, is expected to be brought to Delhi by the evening on December 9. Here is a look at his glorious life. (Source: News18 Creative)
Source: News18 Creative
General Rawat completed his education at St Edward School, Shimla and is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was also awarded the Sword of Honour. He was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019.  (Image: News18 Creative)
Source: News18 Creative
General Rawat served across a wide spectrum of combat and conflict situations (Image: News18 Creative)
Source: News18 Creative
Ranks held by General Bipin Rawat in the Indian Army (Image: News18 Creative)
Source: News18 Creative
Honours and Decorations of CDS General Bipin Rawat (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CDS General Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow
first published: Dec 8, 2021 06:53 pm

