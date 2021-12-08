Farewell General Bipin Rawat! Here's a look at the CDS' life

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were onboard a chopper which crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, died in the unfortunate accident. The news was confirmed by the Indian Air Force. Rawat had boarded the Mi17 V5 helicopter as he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers today, the IAF said. The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife, along with other armed forces personnel killed in the chopper crash, is expected to be brought to Delhi by the evening on December 9. Here is a look at his glorious life. (Source: News18 Creative)