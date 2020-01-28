App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 07:01 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | Coronavirus outbreak: How it impacts investors

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the gravity of the situation and the implications of the coronavirus outbreak on global financial markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan is quite worrying given the death toll and failure of authorities from preventing its spread. This strain could turn into a global epidemic and seriously impact travel, trade and markets.

China has reported over 100 deaths so far along with over 4,500 confirmed cases. Earlier outbreaks of similar viruses have hurt global markets and spooked investors given the global economic conditions.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the gravity of the situation and the implications of the outbreak on global financial markets.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:01 pm

