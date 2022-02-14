English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    2022 Assembly polls | Goa reports 75.29% voting, UP 60.44%, Uttarakhand 62.5%

    The elections were conducted for a single-phase election in 40 seats in Goa, 70 seats in Uttarakhand, and for 55 seats in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

    PTI
    February 14, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    From ferrying the elderly and differently-abled in 'dolis' to making arrangements for Covid-19 patients, the Election Commission on Monday ensured people in Goa, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh do not miss out on voting in the assembly elections.

    The voter turnout reported at 5 pm was 75.29 percent in Goa and 60.44 percent in Uttar Pradesh, the poll panel said, while Uttarakhand till 6 pm reported 62.5 percent.

    Voting was held peacefully in all the three states, officials said.

    While on Monday, assembly polls in Goa and Uttarakhand were completed in a single phase, for Uttar Pradesh, today was the second of a seven-phase election. The results will be declared on March 10.

    According to the commission, special 'divyang dolis' were deployed in Uttarakhand with the help of volunteers from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for assisting people with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens to polling stations. In the three states, over 2.19 lakh PwD voters and 4.67 lakh people above 80 years of age were registered to vote across 165 assembly constituencies.

    Close

    Related stories

    Cracking down on electoral malpractices, the commission had made seizures worth Rs 224.71 crores from the three states since the elections were announced on January 8. "The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies etc. up to poll day is more than the total combined seizure of Rs 203.78 crore in the entire General Election to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa legislative assemblies-2017 including all phases," an Election Commission statement said.

    It said 2,400 flying squads and 2,654 static surveillance teams were operationalised to check the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies in the three states. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa, assembly polls will also be held in Punjab on February 20 and in Manipur on February 28 and March 4.

    "The progressive seizure of all five states where assembly elections are being held as on date is Rs 771.25 crore," the commission said. For the Monday phase of polls, 106 general observers, 35 expenditure observers and 39 police observers were deployed by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections.

    Elaborate arrangements were made to sanitise 36,832 polling stations across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa with nodal officers ensuring adequate preventive measures during the entire electoral process. "The last hour of the polling was reserved for the Covid affected or suspect voters and voting was ensured with all Covid appropriate protocols at the polling stations," the commission said.

    The elections were conducted for a single-phase election in 40 seats in Goa, 70 seats in Uttarakhand, and for 55 seats in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Goa Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #2022 Uttarakhand assembly elections #polls
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 10:17 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.