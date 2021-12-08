MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Covid-related queries make up for most of Google India's list of top 'How to' searches

Google Year in Search 2021: Goa topped the list of states that googled "How to make oxygen at home", followed by Chandigarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Google Year in Search 2021:

Google Year in Search 2021: "How to buy Dogecoin in India" ranked number 6 in "How to" category.

Google India on Wednesday announced the results for its Year in Search 2021, revealing what people in India searched for the most throughout the year across categories such as entertainment, news, sports, etc. While it was a good mix across most categories, when it came to "How to", 4 out of the 10 top searches were related to Covid, reveals data from Google.

These are the top searches in Google's "How to" category:

1. How to register for COVID vaccine

2. How to download vaccination certificate

3. How to increase oxygen level

4. How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5. How to make oxygen at home

6. How to buy dogecoin in India

7. How to make banana bread

8. How to check IPO allotment status

9. How to invest in bitcoin

10. How to calculate percentage of marks

Read more: Google's list for top searches in 2021 is out. Check out top 10 searches for India

The top five states and union territories that searched "How to register for COVID vaccine" are Kerala,  Sikkim, Delhi, Puducherry, and Assam. While Goa topped the list of states that googled "How to make oxygen at home", followed by Chandigarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Moving on to non-Covid-related searches, most people in Jharkhand were looking for "How to make banana bread", followed by Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajastha, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Nagaland and Sikkim topped the list on searches for "How to calculate percentage of marks". They were followed by Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

Read more: Google Year in Search 2021: 'Jai Bhim', Shershaah', 'Radhe' most-searched films in India

 

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid #Google #Google India #Google Search
first published: Dec 8, 2021 06:56 pm

