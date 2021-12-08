MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 8: Polkadot, Terra, DOGE surge

The Central government is considering giving Indian cryptocurrency holders a deadline in order to declare assets and become compliant with forthcoming new rules

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.31 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.36 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $50,664.45 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.09 percent over the last day to stand at 40.49 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $109.05 billion, declining by 20.78 percent. While DeFi ($15.98  billion) accounted for 14.65 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($85.69  billion) made for 78.57 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin declined marginally by 0.29 percent while Ethereum ($4,331.66) fell by 0.13 percent. Binance Coin ($577.41) also fell by around 1.63 percent. Solana ($191.52) fell by 1.85 percent, Cardano ($1.38) fell by 4.02 percent, Avalanche ($89.74) tumbled  by  4.11 percent, Polkadot ($29.93) rose by 6.17  percent and Litecoin ($163.58) also jumped by 2.35 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also shrank by around 2.18 percent while DOGE  surged by 0.05  percent.

Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 40,25,315

Close

Related stories

The Central government is considering giving Indian cryptocurrency holders a deadline in order to declare assets and become compliant with forthcoming new rules. As punishment of any violation, a fine of Rs 20 crore or about $2.7 million, or imprisonment of 1.5 years will be slapped on the individual, as per the proposals. Along with this, setting a minimum threshold or limit in regards to investing in crypto assets in order to safeguard small investor is also in the works.

As a matter of fact, The US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns also admitted recently that the CIA has multiple projects to keep track of cryptocurrencies in a concerted effort to combat ransomware.

As of 8:14 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin40,25,315+0.35
Ethereum3,44,950-0.01
Cardano110.27-3.8
Tether79.92+0.49
Solana15,454.99-0.93
Avalanche7,148.36-4.25
Litecoin12,958.52+2.03
XRP65.05-1.92
Axie8,437.7-1.99
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 8, 2021 08:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.