you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | IITs, IIITs to not raise tuition fee for 2020-21 academic year: HRD Minister

The Centre has asked these institutes to continue levying the existing fees for all the courses they are offering for the academic year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In view of the economic implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the government has directed the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) to not increase their tuition fee.

The Centre has asked these institutes to continue levying the existing fees for all the courses they are offering for the academic year 2020-21, reported the Hindustan Times.

Close

Addressing the media in New Delhi on April 26, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said: “After consultation with the chairman of the Standing Committee of the IIT Council and directors of IITs, it has been decided that these institutes will not increase the tuition fee for the academic year 2020-21 for any course.”

Notably, IIT-Delhi has already announced that it will not raise the fees for its postgraduate courses for the ongoing academic session. Now, all the 23 IITs will have to follow suit, not only for postgraduate courses but undergraduate courses also.

He further informed that at centrally funded IIITs, the annual 10 percent hike in tuition fee for undergraduate courses will be waived off this year. Meanwhile, those that run on public-private partnership have also been requested to not increase course fees this year.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) #Indian Institute of Technology #Union HRD Minister

