Business in the time of Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra identifies five opportunities

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who has been trying to keep people’s morale high amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, came up with a list of ideas businesses can explore during such testing times.

In a tweet on March 16, the business tycoon who has a charismatic social media presence laid down ways in which various businesses can reflect and reconsider their strategies to maximise their profits.

Pointing out the uncertainty that looms large vis-à-vis how long the crisis would last - given the death toll due to the fatal virus continues to rise across the world – he urged all businesses to build “deeper personal relationship with customers”.



The ‘VirusCrisis’ crisis presents business with challenges but also some unprecedented opportunities:

1) We’ve acquired a precious resource: time for reflection. Use it to review strategies & portfolios.

2) Press the RESET button & recalibrate all costs & overheads.(1/2)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2020



...3)Associates will have more time: solicit their ideas for business improvement.

4) Use the lull to build deeper personal relationships with customers.

5) We don’t know how long the containment might drag on, but prepare the business for a U or even V shaped recovery! (2/2)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2020

Listing some unprecedented opportunities the 'Virus Crisis' presents, he wrote:

The Novel Coronavirus has killed more than 6,000 people globally, including two in India.

More than one hundred people in India have already tested positive for the deadly disease and both State and Central governments are urging people to stay indoors as much possible to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.