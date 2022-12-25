Billionaire Anil Agarwal celebrates Christmas with his 'little santa', 'genda phool' and laddoo

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal celebrated Christmas with family. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal wanted to do something different this Christmas, so he and his granddaughter decorated their tree with "genda phool" and added laddoos to the list of festive sweets to savour this season.



Thought of doing something different for Christmas this year with my little santa mahii…we decorated our tree with gende ke phool jaise woh christmas lights ho. Aur cupcakes ke saath ladoo bhi khaye kyunki asli mazza toh apno ke saath mil baant kar khaane mein hai… pic.twitter.com/NGCUtWKHnK

The billionaire on Sunday, took to Twitter to write about his "little Santa" -- his granddaughter Mahii. "Thought of doing something different for Christmas this year with my little Santa Mahii… we decorated our tree with gende ke phool jaise woh christmas lights ho (marigold flowers like they were Chrstmas lights)," Agarwal tweeted. "Aur cupcakes ke saath ladoo bhi khaye kyunki asli mazza toh apno ke saath mil baant kar khaane mein hai… (We also had laddoos with cupcakes because the real treat is in sharing food with family while celebrating)."

Mahii, Priya Agarwal Hebbar's daughter, appears to be the apple of Anil Agarwal's eye. The industrialist had also praised the child for the love and compassion she shows to creatures around her.

"It warms my heart to see my granddaughter Mahi treat all living creatures with such kindness and compassion. It really is true - children who grow up around animals have a greater sense of responsibility and empathy," the Vedanta boss had written in April.



"Looking at the joy she brings to the animals around her, I am reminded of how valuable it is for our children to have a bond with nature, and what we, as adults can learn about compassion from them," he added.