Bars in this party town are reselling unfinished drinks to other tourists, says alarming report

Several bars in Kavos are in the spotlight for reselling unfinished drinks to other patrons. (Representational)

The bustling party town of Kavos in Greece has been tainted for a disturbing practice by bars: collecting unfinished drinks and reselling them to unsuspecting tourists.

The Independent Public Revenue Authority AADE, joined by vigilant local police officers, recently cracked down on these establishments, suspecting them of tax evasion and dealing in illicit alcohol, the New York Post reported.

This operation, spanning from August 30 to September 1, sent shockwaves through the popular tourist hotspot and shuttering of several bars.

The crackdown was fueled by concerns that these bars might be involved in tax evasion and the sale of smuggled or adulterated alcohol. Agents from AADE, along with their local counterparts, descended upon Kavos, and started an investigation. What they uncovered was deeply troubling.

A staggering 26 catering businesses were found to be remiss in issuing receipts for a jaw-dropping $286,782 worth of transactions.

However, what sent shockwaves through the tourist community were the discoveries of seven bars serving drinks devoid of the required lot number markings.

This absence suggested that these beverages were not only illegally acquired but could potentially be hazardous to health. In response to this alarming revelation, eight samples were collected and dispatched to the country's State General Chemistry for rigorous testing.

Bartenders were reportedly collecting unfinished drinks in canisters, storing them in barrels, and then brazenly reselling them to unsuspecting patrons in the form of shots.

The establishments were shut down for a 48-hour period and slapped with hefty fines. Kavos, long known as a party destination where checks of any kind had been conspicuously absent, now finds itself thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Also read: Tourists at Greece eatery charged Rs 64,216 for shrimps, 4 drinks

This comes in the wake of the death of 22-year-old British police officer Hannah Byrne whose body was discovered on the streets of Kavos early one Friday morning.

While initial reports suggest she succumbed to a fatal fall and head injury, Corfu's chief medical officer, Yannis Aivatidis, raised troubling questions.

He noted the presence of alcohol on her breath and wondered how she could have died "just a few hours" after her arrival. The possibility of tainted alcohol being involved in her demise hangs heavily in the air, and only toxicology tests can out the truth.