'Cheaters': Italian tourists slam Greece eatery after being charged Rs 64,216 for shrimps, 4 drinks

Amid news of restaurants in Italy charging exorbitant amounts of money to cut a sandwich in half or slice a cake, an eatery in Greece charged a whopping 711 Euros (Rs 64,216) approximately for four drinks and a dish. The group of Italian tourists labelled the restaurant “DK Oyster” as thieves.

The tourists claimed that they had just ordered a cocktail, three glasses of orange juice and a medium portion of squids and shrimps at the Mykonos eatery. They shared a picture of the bill and took to Tripadvisor to complain.

The tourists decided to stop at the restaurant after they were invited by DK Oyster staffers to sit for free. (Image: Tripadvisor.co.nz)

The review section of the restaurant proved that the Italian tourists were right as several other people had branded the eatery as a “waste of time and money”, “scam” and “rip off”.

"We were convinced to sit there for free and at no point were we informed about the abusive price of the food and drinks. We drank three orange juices, one Aperol Spritz and a medium portion of squids and shrimps, and at the end, I needed to pay 711 euros,” the tourist wrote about their experience.

“They are the biggest cheaters and thieves of Mykonos. They offer the food not explaining the details. They transformed our experience in a horrible one. They damage the image of Mykonos. If I had time I would have called the police but we needed to return to the ship. They should be closed! Never stop there, there’s other much, much cheaper options even paying the sun bed,” the tourist continued.

The eatery is located on the Platis Gialos beach in Mykonos.