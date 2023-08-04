‘Avocado toast cheaper than tomato chutney’: Indians turn to fancy fruit as tomato prices soar

People are comparing the cost of avocados vs tomatoes on Twitter (Representational image)

The skyrocketing price of tomatoes in India is making avocados look affordable by comparison. Once the fruit of choice for the wealthy and the upper middle class (because who else could afford to spend hundreds of rupees on one unit?) avocados are becoming increasingly popular in some parts of the country.

This is, in part, due to the fact that a fall in price of avocados has coincided with a surge in tomato prices. A staple of Indian cooking, tomatoes have seen an unprecedented price hike in the last few days. They are currently selling at a rate of more than Rs 200 a kilo and its prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days, according to wholesale traders. The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions and other market dynamics.

Some Indians have seemingly realised they can get a kilogram of avocados for almost the same price as a kilogram of tomatoes – and have turned to the fancy alternative for making Instagram-worthy breakfasts.

One Twitter user shared a side-by-side comparison of avocados and tomatoes retailing on an e-commerce platform. A single avocado is selling for as low as Rs 59, while tomatoes on the platform are retailing for Rs 222 per kg. “It’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney



it’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney pic.twitter.com/DgtuRj7OSv

A Twitter user named Vishal K Bharadwaj concurred, sharing pictures of the avocado toast he made twice last week. “Literally why this happened on consecutive days last week (and will happen again this week)” the user tweeted.



Literally why this happened on consecutive days last week (and will happen again this week). https://t.co/2V5SWnmJEp pic.twitter.com/WoFZN5zYpH

Others, including nutrition coach Shashi Iyengar, have also noticed the fall of the once-exclusive avocado.



Unbelievable! Avocados are now cheaper than tomatoes in India! Who would have thought?

We get 1 piece for Rs 80/- or even lower..

Achanak Mumbai Thane Pune me avocado kaise khane lage? Ek side pe tomato mehenge hue is liye ro rahe, dusre side avocado kha rahe

Tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days and the prices of vegetables are also on the rise, according to wholesale traders. Kaushik, a member of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that vegetable wholesalers are facing losses as the sale of tomato, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables has fallen drastically.

He said that the prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 220 per kilo from Rs 160 per kilo in the wholesale market, owing to which retail prices can also go up. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy started selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores.

(With inputs from PTI)