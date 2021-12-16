MARKET NEWS

English
This Assam tea was sold at a record Rs. 99,999 per kg. Chai lovers weigh in

The Manohari Tea Estate, that grows the tea in the estates of Assam's Dibrugarh, sold a kilogram to Sourabh Tea Traders at an auction this week.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Manohari Gold tea is grown in the estates of Assam's Dibrugarh.

“Manohari Gold”, a specialty tea from Assam, was sold at an all-time high record price of Rs 99,999 a kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre this week. This is the highest price for a tea variety auctioned in India.

The Manohari Tea Estate, that grows the tea in the estates of Assam's Dibrugarh, sold a kilogram to Sourabh Tea Traders.

The record price became a talking point on Twitter, especially among tea lovers.






“We manufacture the tea based on high demand from discerning consumers and connoisseurs for this type of premium quality specialty tea," the owner of Manohari Tea Estate, Rajan Lohia, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The bright yellow infusion has a soothing after-taste, and is known for several health benefits, he said. Manohari Gold Tea had sold for Rs. 50,000 per kilogram at the Guwahati tea auction in July 2019, which was the highest auction value at that time.

In 2018, a kilogram of the same tea was sold for Rs. 39,001.

The Manohari Gold Tea is cultivated from high-quality P-126 tea clones, is hand-picked early morning in the second flush season in May and June, is very delicate and has a subtle aroma.

(With inputs from PTI)
