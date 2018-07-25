Tea from Assam sold at a record-high price of INR 39,001 per kg

The hand-made gold tips, a speciality tea from Assam has been sold at an all-time high record price of INR 39,001/ a kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

This is the highest price for a tea variety in the pan-India tea auction system. The Guwahati-based Sourabh Tea Traders Pvt Ltd, in sale number 30, bought two kg of Manohari Gold tea for their clients in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Mangilal Maheshwari from Sourabh traders sealed the deal. Giving the details, he said that a kg of the tea will be dispatched to his client Ahmedabad, a tea boutique while the remaining will be dispatched to two clients in Delhi and Kolkata.

As per a report by The Times of India, the produce is entirely for the domestic market. This gold tips speciality tea was manufactured by Manohari Tea Estate at Dibrugarh and named as Manohari Gold.

This is made only from the bud and has a unique colour and taste. The owner of Manohari Tea Estate stated that it takes a lot of effort to prepare this kind of tea. His team took around 20 days to produce the two kgs of gold tips.

"It looks like pieces of pure gold," Lohia added.

The tea expert C K Parashar, who has been associated with the company for a long time, supervised the entire manufacturing process.

Recently Donyi Polo tea estate in Arunachal Pradesh sold golden needle grade tea - 3 kg for Rs 18,801 per kg. Gold teas are a latest addition to the list of speciality teas.