Ashneer Grover's birthday greeting from wife Madhuri Jain: 'You look younger than ever'

Ashneer Grover on Wednesday turned 41 and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, shared a photo of him with a revelation -- the entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge has now become a vegetarian.

"From being fit to turning into a vegetarian, you look younger than ever! Happy birthday, Ashneer Grover," she tweeted.



Soon, messages from fans began to pour in.

"They say age is just a number, but apparently, being vegetarian subtracts a few digits. Cheers to a veggie-powered birthday!" commented one Twitter user. "You are really looking very young like a 25-year-old handsome cute boy. "Congratulations and Good Bless you and mam and your family," wrote another.

Ashneer Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" or judge in the business reality show Shark Tank India and has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy.

In an interview, when asked about how he liked being famous, Ashneer Grover had replied, "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it."

The former BharatPe founder also said that his dedicated snacking time in the evening is now dedicated to working out in the gym. "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it.... I used to go out for gol gappes at 6pm. Now I workout at that time," he had said.

Earlier this year, Grover had urged media organisations not to use his older, "fatter" pictures.

"Nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 kgs," he had said. "Visual appeal is important".

