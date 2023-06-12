Ashneer Grover says paying tax is a punishment: 'Taxpayers are doing charity in this country'

Last month, Ashneer Grover slammed the new government notification after it announced that an increased Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate of 20 percent will be imposed on international credit card spending.

Ashneer Grover believes that India has a skewed tax system with the government taking away 30-40 percent of our income without any tangible benefits. The entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge said in a couple of now-viral videos that paying taxes in India is like a punishment.

"Taxpayers are doing charity in the country. They are not getting any benefits," Grover said. "You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn Rs 10 and Rs 4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government... and we have all accepted the way things are: 'It is the way it is.'"

Ashneer Grover further said that since entrepreneurs understand this, they do not pay taxes, but salaried employees don't have an option because the tax is deducted at the source. "So tax, it's a punishment. On top of this, you're paying 18 percent GST. So at the end of the day, who are you living for?" he asked.

In a separate video, the ousted BharatPe founder said that reducing income tax rate in India would be his priority whenever he becomes a politician. Grover added that the government would end up collecting more tax if the rate is fixed at flat 10-15 percent for everyone and no one is allowed to evade it.

"Whenever I become a politician, my goal is simple -- lower tax rate in India," he said in the video. "You 9the government) think that you will keep 30-40 percent of someone's earnings and give nothing in return. Literally! It's not possible that people will not try to find ways to evade paying taxes."

"India is a country where you need to experiment. Make a tax rate of flat 10-15 percent for everyone," Grover added. "And everybody has to pay taxes, you (the government) will still end up collecting more tax than you are collecting today by charging 40 percent marginal rate."

"20 percent TCS on foreign travel, 20 percent TCS on foreign credit card spend, and the LRS limit is an interesting rule. It is interesting to note that political donations never attract TCS of any kind. These individuals and companies get a tax rebate)," he had tweeted.

