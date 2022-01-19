“Paratha or parotta” thread as food products company launches triangle packages

Culinary experts have also pointed out that the North Indian “paratha” is not the same as the South Indian “parotta”.

Internet users on Wednesday weighed in on the “paratha or parotta” discussion as a popular food company dropped its newest product –- triangular wheat paratha.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of iD Fresh Food posted about the new product on LinkedIn.

“While I’m sure that iD Homestyle Parathas will do very well, I’m not sure if they’re to be called parota or paratha or porotta,” Musthafa P wrote in his post. “All I have to say to that is Many Names, One Emotion.”

On user pointed out: “Paratha is paratha and it cannot be called parotta.”

Another person said the names of food items change with landscape. “I would go with 'paratha' that's what we call it in Marathi and the triangular shape and the term 'home style' already takes me to my school days with Mom feeding us tawa- fresh triangular parathas will a 'little more' oil,” LinkedIn user Sonali Brahma said.

Culinary experts have also pointed out that the North Indian “paratha” is not the same as the South Indian “parotta”.

“With most parathas, you roll and fold the dough to get the layers, whereas the parotta belongs to a sub-type in which the dough is rolled into a ball and then into a long rope, which is coiled and then rolled out again,” culinary anthropologist Kurush Dalal had told The Indian Express in 2020.

Also, parathas are made of wheat, while parottas are made of white flour or maida.

Meanwhile, communications strategy consultant Karthik praised the product's packaging

"Where iD scores, as usual, is in getting their packaging right," he tweeted. "They could have put these triangle parathas in their existing square pack, but didn't! The pack shape becomes the medium of communication!."

Differences between various kinds of flatbread consumed in India have influenced tax decisions also. In 2018, the Karnataka Authority for Advance Rulings had said that branded frozen parottas would attract higher GST than rotis.

The authority had noted that ready-to-eat parottas needed additional processing –- heating for consumption –-and we liable to be taxed at 18%. The ruling had angered many people.

iD Fresh Food sells a variety of food products, including idli and dosa batter.

In November 2021, the company had announced the launch of a “dosa maker” that would help people make perfect, round dosas at home.

A demo video released by the company had left social media users divided, with many people excited to try out the device and many dosa purists dismissing it as yet another fad.