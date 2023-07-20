iD dosa maker to make donut batter packs? 12-year-old boy’s video may be the inspiration

This 12-year-old boy sent a demo for making a donut batter pack. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Musthafa_PC)

After its vada batter pack, popular ready-to-cook food retailer iD Fresh Food will attempt making a doughnut, or donut, batter pack, the company’s co-founder Musthafa PC said. The idea for the innovation was pitched to the company by a 12-year-old boy who even sent a demo video of how the packet can be designed.

Musthafa shared a video of the boy giving a scientific explanation, replete with a hand-drawn diagram of a doughnut batter pack.

“This 12-year old boy saw our vada batter pack, and asked his mom why iD can’t make a doughnut batter pack? He sent a video with a scientific explanation of how it can be done. We are inspired and we will give this a shot, I promise. Salute to entrepreneurs of the future,” Musthafa tweeted, along with the video.



The Bengaluru-based company, which is a market leader in the wet idli and dosa batter business in India, recently launched an upgraded version of its popular vada batter pack, in which the packet is reusable and the user can add make additions to the batter to engance the taste of the beloved south Indian delicacy.

iD Fresh Food, which sells a variety of food products, including idli and dosa batter and even instant filter coffee decoction, launched its new batter factory in Bengaluru in 2021.

The plant was set up at an investment of Rs. 40 crore and is spread across 80,000 square feet. It employs over 2,000 people. At top capacity, it can produce 1.2 lakh kg of idli and dosa batter per day, 3.5 lakh parottas, and 10,000 kg of vada batter.

Musthafa PC started the company with his four cousins in 2005, with a 50-square feet kitchen, at an investment of Rs 50,000, selling 100 packets a day on a second-hand scooter.