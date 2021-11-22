A tool to get a perfect, round dosa? Viral video leaves internet divided

The "dosa maker" consists of a lid with a rotator on top. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on LinkedIn by Musthafa P)

Most of have friends who struggle to get that perfect, round dosa at home, or perhaps, that friend is us. What if there is a device that helps to spread the batter on the pan in a flawless circular manner?

A popular food products company recently announced that they’re coming out with a “dosa maker”, an innovation that could help dosa lovers make perfect, round dosas at home.

A viral video shows the demo of the device that consists of a lid with a rotator on top. All that one has to do it pour a ladle of batter on a heated pan, cover it with the “dosa maker” and rotate the metallic handle on top that will spread the batter underneath into a circular shape.

The video left social media users divided, with many people excited to try out the device and many dosa purists dismissing it as yet another fad.



SharkTank worthy

— Raju PP (@rajupp) November 19, 2021

One user said the “dosa maker” is worthy of being on American reality show Shark Tank.



Well, technically it is a dosa spreader, making the end product perfect still requires some skill :) but it still is a good idea — Vikas YV (@vikasyv) November 19, 2021





Omg!! I so need this!!!

— Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) November 19, 2021

Several others compared it to a crepe maker that’s popular outside India.



waah .. thats basically a crepe stick like ones used in France and S E Asia. But why not use a thicker batter and the underside of a ladle instead ? — MeanderingWonk (@MeanderingWonk) November 20, 2021





This has been there for a long time, in almost all chines videos I see.. Surprised it hasnt found its way to our markets, considering how we love dosas so much... Wondering why some cos didnt use this idea :)https://t.co/n7ePCweXvL

— Mahesh Ramesh (@maheshpeelasafi) November 19, 2021



solves a non-existent problem :-) the whole fun of making doese is lost by "mechanising" it. there were these dosa vending machines which flopped miserably. The Uddina Vade invention was ok. this one is blah — Rajeev (@rajeeva_rao) November 19, 2021





Lot of variables involved, how much batter to pour? Batter consistency, drop location on the tawa, flat vs curved tawa, non stick vs iron tawa etc. On top of all that one more dish to wash. Old ways work to the point in this case.

— Sandeep Gunasekar (@ifyoucare) November 19, 2021

“The whole fun of making dosa is lost by ‘mechanising’ it,” Twitter user Rajeev Rao said.

A few people said the "dosa maker" will just be another dish to wash.