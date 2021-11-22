MARKET NEWS

A tool to get a perfect, round dosa? Viral video leaves internet divided

A popular food products company recently announced that they’re coming out with a “dosa maker”.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
The

The "dosa maker" consists of a lid with a rotator on top. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on LinkedIn by Musthafa P)


Most of have friends who struggle to get that perfect, round dosa at home, or perhaps, that friend is us. What if there is a device that helps to spread the batter on the pan in a flawless circular manner?

A popular food products company recently announced that they’re coming out with a “dosa maker”, an innovation that could help dosa lovers make perfect, round dosas at home.

A viral video shows the demo of the device that consists of a lid with a rotator on top. All that one has to do it pour a ladle of batter on a heated pan, cover it with the “dosa maker” and rotate the metallic handle on top that will spread the batter underneath into a circular shape.

The video left social media users divided, with many people excited to try out the device and many dosa purists dismissing it as yet another fad.

One user said the “dosa maker” is worthy of being on American reality show Shark Tank.

 

Several others compared it to a crepe maker that’s popular outside India.



“The whole fun of making dosa is lost by ‘mechanising’ it,” Twitter user Rajeev Rao said.

A few people said the "dosa maker" will just be another dish to wash.
