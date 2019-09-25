Apple rolls out iOS 13.1 with bug fixes and new features

Apple has rolled out iOS 13.1 for the iPhone and iPod touch. The new software version is focused on fixing some bugs as well as introducing some new features. Among others, the latest update brings in support for audio sharing with AirPods.

All the iPhones and iPod touch that were eligible to get iOS 13 can download iOS 13.1 as well. This means that iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 series can download the latest update. iPod touch 7th generation, too, is eligible for the latest update.

Also Read: How to download and install iOS 13 on iPhone and iPod touch.

iOS 13.1 features

iOS 13.1 focuses on fixing a handful of bugs that were present in the initial software upgrade. The update, which was scheduled to release on September 30, was released Tuesday globally.

Here are some new features that Apple has introduced with iOS 13.1

AirDrop transfer using U1 chip

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series ship with the U1 chip that uses Ultra-Wideband technology for spatial awareness. The new chip allows the iPhones to precisely locate other U1-equipped Apple devices within their proximity.

After updating to iOS 13.1, users can point towards the recipient iPhone or other U1-equipped Apple device and their name would pop-up to the top of the AirDrop list.

Audio Sharing with AirPods, Beats

iOS 13 introduces a new feature called Audio Sharing. The feature enables pairing two AirPods or Beats audio devices that come equipped with Apple’s proprietary H1 or W1 chip. Once paired, users can stream audio between two pairs of headphones, earbuds or AirPods.

Automation for Shortcuts App

The Shortcuts app allows users to set up new routines like creating a new tweet, setting up reading modes, or basics like sharing location, playing a music playlist, etc. Users can set up a time for each of these triggers that would automatically activate at the set time. For example, if you are about to workout at 7 pm, the app would automatically activate the gym playlist trigger and play the music.

Battery Health