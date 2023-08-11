Ankur Warikoo apologises to Prithvi Shaw for bodyshaming him

Prithvi Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire. (File photo).

India batter Prithvi Shaw became the target of some uncharitable social media trolling for his weight gain and receding hairline on Thursday. The bodyshaming began after a picture of Shaw, bat raised in celebration, emerged on social media. The 23-year-old had just finished a brilliant inning – smashing 244 runs off 153 balls while playing for English county side Northamptonshire against Somerset in the 50-over competition in the United Kingdom.

However, a moment meant to be celebrated turned sour when social media commentators chose to focus on the cricketer’s bulked-up physique. Prithvi Shaw faced a volley of jokes, memes and mean-spirited comments as the picture went viral.

Content creator and entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo was among those who cracked jokes at the cricketer’s expense, although Warikoo later apologised.

Warikoo’s comment on Shaw’s picture – “Bet his mom thinks he has lost weight” – drew criticism after Twitter users called it in bad taste. Some pointed out that Shaw had lost his mother at a young age, which made Warikoo’s joking comment seem all the more insensitive.

In his apology, Warikoo said he had attempted to invoke his own mother’s reaction to his fitness levels in his 20s. “I realize my mistake after people's responses,” he tweeted. “This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4. Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of.”

Warikoo, 42, added: “In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I made a horrible mistake.”

He then tagged Prithvi Shaw in his tweet and addressed him directly, saying he did not expect the batter to read his post but still considered it his responsibility to apologise. The YouTuber and author also said he would not delete his original joke – as many had urged him to do – so that it stands as a reminder to him to be more sensitive.

Playing his third game for the Northamptonshire, Shaw reached his maiden hundred for the side off 81 balls. This was his ninth List A century, and first since his 165 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal when he led Mumbai to lift the title in 2020-21.

Prithvi Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire.

