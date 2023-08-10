Prithvi Shaw finds support on social media after getting bodyshamed despite breaking records

Prithvi Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire. (File photo).

India batter Prithvi Shaw made headlines for the right reasons on the cricket field on Tuesday after he smashed 244 runs off 153 balls while playing for English county side Northamptonshire against Somerset in the 50-over competition in the United Kingdom.

Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire.

But a day that was meant to celebrated turned sour after many on social media posted tweets with images of Shaw's receding hairline and his bulked up physique which led to many questioning the batter's age.

The Delhi Capitals batter, however, found support on social media who urged others to not focus on Shaw's physical build and instead, appreciate him for his batting prowess.

Here are a few tweets that were supportive of Shaw:



Imagine being Prithvi Shaw, finally having a good moment in his life, and then seeing people troll him for how he looks in an unflattering photo.

Everybody on Social Media behaves like the worse relative we know.

— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) August 10, 2023



Prithvi shaw talked about deteriorating mental health few weeks ago, please leave him alone you guys shouldn't body shame like this bcos if people fo Twitter will get personal with you Ankur you won't be able to take it. Just feel blessed that people haven't been nasty to you yet https://t.co/W6uTPO2bpi

— Archer (@poserarcher) August 10, 2023



Jokes on Prithvi Shaw's weight gain just show that, as a society, we need to be more aware about effects of mental health on physical health. He recently talked about mental health issues and how he had nobody to talk to. These jokes aren't just body shaming, they're ignorant. pic.twitter.com/8fEp87tYQs

— Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) August 10, 2023



Scored a double hundred and we talkin’ about weight and his looks. Want Prithvi Shaw to replace “Practice” with “Weight” and do this when he talks to media next time pic.twitter.com/Ku0byzY6Fs

— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) August 10, 2023



People are making fun of Prithvi Shaw because he is looking overweight and has lost hair. But, the biggest story is that he is scored a double-hundred in a One-Day tournament in England. How many cricketers have done this in the past? I don’t think there are many who can do… pic.twitter.com/WbPAFRUEEv

— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 10, 2023



Bet his mom thinks “patla ho gaya hai” :)))

— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) August 9, 2023



I realize my mistake after people's responses. This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4.

Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of. In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I made… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) August 10, 2023

Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo initially posted a tweet bodyshaming Shaw but later wrote an apology for his words.Shaw's innings helped Northamptonshire post 415 for 8 in their 50 overs which proved enough in the end as Somerset were bowled out for 328 runs in 45.1 overs.