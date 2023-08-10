English
    Prithvi Shaw finds support on social media after getting bodyshamed despite breaking records

    A day that was meant to celebrated turned sour after many on social media posted tweets with images of Prithvi Shaw's receding hairline as well as his bulked up physique which led to many questioning the batter's age.

    Shankar V
    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    Prithvi Shaw

    Prithvi Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire. (File photo).

    India batter Prithvi Shaw made headlines for the right reasons on the cricket field on Tuesday after he smashed 244 runs off 153 balls while playing for English county side Northamptonshire against Somerset in the 50-over competition in the United Kingdom.

    Shaw's innings was the sixth highest score by any batter in List A history and the highest individual score made by any player in List A cricket, while representing Northamptonshire.

    But a day that was meant to celebrated turned sour after many on social media posted tweets with images of Shaw's receding hairline and his bulked up physique which led to many questioning the batter's age.

    The Delhi Capitals batter, however, found support on social media who urged others to not focus on Shaw's physical build and instead, appreciate him for his batting prowess.


    Here are a few tweets that were supportive of Shaw:


    Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo initially posted a tweet bodyshaming Shaw but later wrote an apology for his words.
    Shaw's innings helped Northamptonshire post 415 for 8 in their 50 overs which proved enough in the end as Somerset were bowled out for 328 runs in 45.1 overs.

    Shankar V
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:48 pm

