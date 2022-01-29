Anand Mahindra’s welcome message for Karnataka farmer who was earlier turned away from car showroom

Anand Mahindra has said that upholding individual dignity is one of the core values of the Mahindra Group. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency.”

A farmer in Karnataka, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car worth Rs 10 lakh, seems to have got the vehicle at last.



And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda https://t.co/BuKnTNov42

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2022

Mahindra Group said in a tweet on January 28 that the matter had been resolved. The company’s Chairperson Anand Mahindra welcomed the man into the Mahindra family.

On January 21, the man, Kempegowda RL, had gone to a dealership in Tumakuru city in Karnataka with a group of friends. A sales executive at the showroom reportedly mocked him, saying that he probably did not have even ten rupees in his pocket. An argument broke out between the two sides and the police had to intervene to end it.

Videos of the episode were widely circulated on social media, with many users flagging them to Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group had said that it will investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

Mahindra, the group’s chairperson, had said that upholding individual dignity was among the core values of his company. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency,” he had added.

On January 28, Mahindra Group put out an update on the incident and apologised to the customer for how he had been treated.

“As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved,” it said. “We would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for choosing to be with us and welcome him into the Mahindra Family.”

The Mahindra group chairperson also had a message for the customer: “And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda,” he said.