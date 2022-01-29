MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Anand Mahindra’s welcome message for Karnataka farmer who was earlier turned away from car showroom

    Kempegowda RL, who was hoping to buy an SUV worth Rs 10 lakh from a Mahindra dealership in Karnataka, was told that he probably did not have even Rs 10 in his pocket.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra has said that upholding individual dignity is one of the core values of the Mahindra Group. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency.”

    Anand Mahindra has said that upholding individual dignity is one of the core values of the Mahindra Group. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency.”


    A farmer in Karnataka, who was turned away from a Mahindra showroom when he came there to book a car worth Rs 10 lakh, seems to have got the vehicle at last.

    Mahindra Group said in a tweet on January 28 that the matter had been resolved. The company’s Chairperson Anand Mahindra welcomed the man into the Mahindra family.

    On January 21, the man, Kempegowda RL, had gone to a dealership in Tumakuru city in Karnataka with a group of friends. A sales executive at the showroom reportedly mocked him, saying that he probably did not have even ten rupees in his pocket. An argument broke out between the two sides and the police had to intervene to end it.

    Videos of the episode were widely circulated on social media, with many users flagging them to Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group had said that it will investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mahindra, the group’s chairperson, had said that upholding individual dignity was among the core values of his company. “Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency,” he had added.

    On January 28, Mahindra Group put out an update on the incident and apologised to the customer for how he had been treated.

    “As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved,” it said. “We would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for choosing to be with us and welcome him into the Mahindra Family.”

    The Mahindra group chairperson also had a message for the customer: “And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda,” he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Karnataka #Mahindra group
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 12:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.