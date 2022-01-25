MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Row over Karnataka farmer turned away from Mahindra showroom, Anand Mahindra calls it an 'aberration'

Kempegowda RL, the farmer, had gone to a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka’s Tumakuru city last week with some friends to book an SUV worth Rs 10 lakh. A sales executive at the showroom reportedly mocked him, saying that he probably did not have even ten rupees in his pocket.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
Mahindra Group has said that it is investigating the incident.

Mahindra Group has said that it is investigating the incident. "We ensure the respect and dignity of all our customers," it said.


Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra on Tuesday responded to the controversy surrounding an employee at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka mocking a farmer who had come there to buy a car. The industrialist said the core objective of Mahindra Group is to allow communities and stakeholders to rise.

Kempegowda RL, the farmer, had gone to a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka’s Tumakuru city last week with some friends to book an SUV worth Rs 10 lakh, The Times of India reported. A sales executive at the showroom reportedly sneered at the farmer and told him that he probably did not have even ten rupees.

The farmer and his friends told the showroom employee that if they will arrange the full sum of Rs 10 lakh, they will have to deliver the car “today itself”. They left the showroom and returned with the money in 30 minutes, The Times of India reported.

The sales executives at the showroom said they could not deliver the vehicle instantly. The farmer and his friends refused to leave the showroom and the police had to intervene to end the argument.

Videos of the incident are being widely shared on Twitter, with some users flagging it to Anand Mahindra.

Responding to the controversy, Mahindra said: "The core purpose of Mahindra Rise is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to rise. And a key core value is to uphold the dignity of the individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency."

The Mahindra Group has said that it is investigating the incident.

“Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience and we ensure the respect and dignity of all our customers,” tweeted Veejay Nakra, the chief executive officer at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. 

Nakra added: “We will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling and training of frontline staff.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Karnataka #Mahindra group
first published: Jan 25, 2022 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.