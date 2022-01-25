Row over Karnataka farmer turned away from Mahindra showroom, Anand Mahindra calls it an 'aberration'

Mahindra Group has said that it is investigating the incident. "We ensure the respect and dignity of all our customers," it said.

Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra on Tuesday responded to the controversy surrounding an employee at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka mocking a farmer who had come there to buy a car. The industrialist said the core objective of Mahindra Group is to allow communities and stakeholders to rise.

Kempegowda RL, the farmer, had gone to a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka’s Tumakuru city last week with some friends to book an SUV worth Rs 10 lakh, The Times of India reported. A sales executive at the showroom reportedly sneered at the farmer and told him that he probably did not have even ten rupees.

The farmer and his friends told the showroom employee that if they will arrange the full sum of Rs 10 lakh, they will have to deliver the car “today itself”. They left the showroom and returned with the money in 30 minutes, The Times of India reported.

The sales executives at the showroom said they could not deliver the vehicle instantly. The farmer and his friends refused to leave the showroom and the police had to intervene to end the argument.

Videos of the incident are being widely shared on Twitter, with some users flagging it to Anand Mahindra

Responding to the controversy, Mahindra said: "The core purpose of Mahindra Rise is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to rise. And a key core value is to uphold the dignity of the individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency."



“Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience and we ensure the respect and dignity of all our customers,” tweeted Veejay Nakra, the chief executive officer at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

Nakra added: “We will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling and training of frontline staff.”