Amber Heard seen shopping at discount store after being ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10 million

Amber Heard was spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx outlet (Image credit: @Moe_bashal/Twitter)

Amber Heard was spotted bargain hunting at a discount store after her expensive and highly-publicised legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Images released by TMZ showed the Aquaman actor at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday. Heard, accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez, was seen dressed casually in an oversized shirt and jeans as she perused the women’s clothing section of the well-known discount store.

This comes after Amber Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp after their defamation trial. The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard in damages, making the actual amount she owes her ex-husband closer to $8 million.

It is not clear whether the Pirates star will enforce the ruling and force Heard to pay the damages.

In early June, sources told The New York Post that 36-year-old Heard is “broke” and could “absolutely not” pay the amount she owes Depp. Fans of Depp accused Heard of staging the shopping expedition to get out of paying the amount.



Last week, Amber Heard was too rich and could afford a private jet which meant she’d have no problem paying Johnny Depp 8.35M but now she’s so broke she’s shopping at TJ Maxx and is being ridiculed for it, what is the narrative y’all going with next week? #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/uQNjOyAnzy — HOIX (@freakgocrazy) June 19, 2022



After a six-week legal tussle between the former Hollywood power couple, a US jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Johnny Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard said the trial was "the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through."

"I have never felt more removed from my own humanity," she said, describing the sea of Depp supporters she passed through to get to court.