Passenger spots insect in Air India business class meal, shares video

Screengrab of the video shared by Air India passenger Mahavir Jain on Twitter.

An Air India business class passenger on Monday shared a video of an insect he found in his in-flight meal. The flyer, Mahavir Jain, was travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.

"Doesn’t look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -Mumbai to Chennai. Seat 2C (sic)," he tweeted along with the video.



@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass pic.twitter.com/vgUKvYZy89

— Mahavir jain (@mbj114) February 27, 2023

Responding to the video, Air India tweeted, "Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process. However, could you please DM your date of travel, and flight details along with the seat number? We'll highlight this to our catering team for immediate review and action."

On the same day, chef Sanjeev Kapoor lashed out at Air India over unsatisfactory in-flight meals served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

The veteran cookery show host shared photos of his meal, describing the food items such as “cold” chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert that was essentially “sugar syrup”.



Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO

— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

“Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?” he said in another tweet, blasting the Tata-owned carrier.

In a related incident in January, an Air India flyer claimed that she found a stone in the meal she was served on the flight. Journalist and YouTube head for BBC, Sarvapriya Sangwan shared photos of the stone on Twitter, and said that this kind of negligence by the airline was unacceptable.



You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed.

This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia pic.twitter.com/L3lGxgrVbz

— Sarvapriya Sangwan (@DrSarvapriya) January 8, 2023

Air India found itself back in the hands of its founders Tata Group in January last year, after a Rs 18,000 crore deal, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt.