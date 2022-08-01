AI predicts what 'last selfies' before end of the world will look like. Pics, video inside

The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery backgrounds. (Image credit: @robotoverloards)

An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like".



Yoo should by now have heard about the artistic AI. DALL•E someone asked it to create “the last selfie on earth” the result is accurate pic.twitter.com/zVnO5QdSIa

— Daniel Silva (@volterinator) July 29, 2022

The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds. They are shown as disfigured creatures with oversized eyes and elongated fingers--almost zombie-like. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok which usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.

In the images, all the defaced skeleton-like humans are looking into cameras as massive explosions take place over their shoulders. One can also see plumes of smoke around a frightening skeleton figure in the images.

The account also shared a video created by the AI program in which a battered, bruised and disfigured man appears to look around what seems like a post-apocalyptic world before smiling painfully for a selfie.

Several social media users said that the images brought to their minds Judgement Day. Here are some of their reactions:



I noticed that all selfie persons are bald..

So AI created it considering worst.. imagining itself as the last survival — ravindra chilwal (@Rchilwal999) July 30, 2022





This seems to be partially true. I recall one of the Professor saying that future generation after few thousand years humans will not have ear,eyebrows and hair.

— Seema JM (@seejav02) August 1, 2022



The pictures seem like they're from different planets and one's from the moon — Rajat Sethi (@i_rajatsethi) July 30, 2022





We are feeding those AI systems with ideas about how they will eventually conquer the world. With every new news report or article they are getting more convinced about the expected future of humanity.

I don't think we are in danger, just tring to warn you guys..

— Ariel Deil (@ArielDeil) August 1, 2022

DALL-E was created by US-based artificial intelligence research group OpenAI. It that lets users create digital images by describing what you want to see. AI program was named inspired by both “WALL-E,” the 2008 animated film about an autonomous robot, and the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.