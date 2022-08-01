English
    AI predicts what 'last selfies' before end of the world will look like. Pics, video inside

    A video created by the AI program shows a battered, bruised and disfigured man appears to look around what seems like a post-apocalyptic world before smiling painfully for a selfie.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
    The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery backgrounds. (Image credit: @robotoverloards)

    The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery backgrounds. (Image credit: @robotoverloards)


    An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like".

    The images created by the DALL-E 2 show human beings standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds. They are shown as disfigured creatures with oversized eyes and elongated fingers--almost zombie-like. The haunting pictures were shared by 'Robot Overloads' on TikTok which usually posts images produced by AI based on user prompts.

    In the images, all the defaced skeleton-like humans are looking into cameras as massive explosions take place over their shoulders. One can also see plumes of smoke around a frightening skeleton figure in the images.

    The account also shared a video created by the AI program in which a battered, bruised and disfigured man appears to look around what seems like a post-apocalyptic world before smiling painfully for a selfie.

    Several social media users said that the images brought to their minds Judgement Day. Here are some of their reactions:




    DALL-E was created by US-based artificial intelligence research group OpenAI. It that lets users create digital images by describing what you want to see. AI program was named inspired by both “WALL-E,” the 2008 animated film about an autonomous robot, and the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.

    Read more: This AI tool lets you turn your thoughts into images. Here’s how DALL-E works
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Dall-E #Selfie
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:00 pm
