English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    After partying row, Finland PM apologises for pic of topless guest at official residence

    Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin was forced to apologise for a controversial photograph taken at her official residence.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

    Days after she landed in hot water for a video that shows her drinking and partying with high-profile personalities, Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin was forced to apologise for a controversial photograph.

    The photograph was taken inside the prime minister’s official residence in July, reports BBC. Widely circulated after it resurfaced online recently, the picture shows two women kissing, lifting their tops to bare their torsos and covering their breasts with a sign that says "Finland".

    Marin, 36, confirmed on Tuesday the picture was taken at her official residence in Kesaranta, after she attended a music festival. She admitted that it was not “appropriate.”

    "I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Marin told reporters in Helsinki.

    "We had sauna, swam and spent time together," she said, adding that everything else at the get-together was normal.

    Close

    Related stories

    "That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together," Sanna Marin said.

    The picture was first published on a TikTok account by a former Miss Finland contestant and social media influencer, who appears in the photo.

    The Finnish prime minister made headlines in her country just last week after a leaked video emerged online. The video showed Marin partying with a group of celebrities and sparked allegations about the use of narcotics at the party.

    Marin agreed to a drug test after strongly denying she had taken any narcotic substances. Her urine sample was tested for the presence of various drugs. It came back negative.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Finland #Sanna Marin
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 01:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.