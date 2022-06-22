Afghanistan earthquake: Injured villagers being airlifted to hospitals in Kabul | Video

Afghanistan earthquake: Medical team carry critically injured people to be airlifted to Kabul. (Screengrab from video shared by @Taliban_times?Twitter)

Hours after a powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan killed at least 255 people and injured several others in areas bordering Pakistan, visuals shared on social media those injured in rural areas being rushed to helicopters so that they can be airlifted to hospitals.



The Afghanistan government has called on aid agencies to provide immediate relief to the victims of the earthquake to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.



Other visuals show damaged mud houses, cracked roads and those injured being rushed to local clinics for medical attention.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran who hails from one of the regions affected by the earthquake told a local reporter, “Number of dead bodies tragically in bigger numbers. Airforce, ambulances, reduce teams and villagers, everyone helping with the sad situation.”

"I have tragic reports from my native Paktika province, where hundreds of people are killed and wounded in the devastating earthquakes. The homes are destroyed, and people are under the rubbles. The humanitarian organizations are requested for immediate assistance in the area," Zadran tweeted.

Bilal Sarwary, a journalist from Afghanistan quoted a community health worker in Gayan as saying, "Four districts in Paktika affected very badly. Gayan has turned into a mass grave today. Entire villages destroyed. Women and children among those killed and wounded.”

Sarwary tweeted that the number of fatalities in the smaller villages are heartbreaking. "Most of these villagers have lost their sole breadwinners. These remote villages are homes to destitute communities in Gayan and Paktika," he said.