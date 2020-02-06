App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amul ad on Indians rescued from coronavirus-hit China divides social media

While some Twitter users lauded the pun on the word "wuhan", others (including singer Sona Mohapatra) found it to be in bad taste.

Jagyaseni Biswas

One of India’s largest dairy brand Amul – which is popular for its topical ads – has dedicated its latest advertisement to the Indians who were evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan by two Air India flights.

The comic creative titled “Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye” was shared by Amul’s official Twitter handle on February 4 and has gathered about 1,000 likes so far. Wuhan city – the capital of Hubei province – is where the virus was first detected before it spread across the globe.

The Twitter post was captioned: “#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak - Indians evacuated from China” and it depicted the recent evacuation of Indians stuck in China, where the deadly virus has claimed more than 500 lives already.

In the creative terming Amul butter as the 'homecoming snack' of India, the Amul girl can be seen walking out of an Air India plane along with a group of people, all wearing masks.

But users on social media were divided over the thought behind the creative.

"Amul's attempt to highlight the return of Indians from Wuhan, owing to the now-deadly and massively-viral Coronavirus stays largely factual and news-like, but for the ending," Karthik Srinivasan, a communications consultant, wrote on his LinkedIn. "If 'Homecoming snack' is Amul's way of latching on to the topical news, it is not only incredibly forced, but also tasteless."

Singer Sona Mohapatra, too, wasn't impressed.

But others did not see any problem with the ad.



First Published on Feb 6, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Amul ads #coronavirus outbreak #Wuhan

