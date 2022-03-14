Aamir Khan turns 57, celebrates birthday with paparazzi in Mumbai

Actor Aamir Khan talks to media during an event held to celebrate his 57th birthday in Mumbai.

Actor Aamir Khan turned 57 and celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Monday. It's a ritual he has been following for years.

While his birthday celebrations would usually take place at his Bandra residence, Khan said he decided to shift the venue to a hotel due to Covid.

"It gets too crowded in a society so one has to be careful. It isn't that pandemic has completely gone," he added.

The actor said that the pandemic has made him realise the fragility of life, which is why he wants to focus his energies on his relationships. "During Covid, all of us were at home so I got a lot of time to introspect. I realised how fragile life is and the importance of time. All of us have to go someday, we don't know when, but the finality is certain," Khan said.

"When you know this, it's crucial to utilise time. We live our lives mindlessly, recklessly. Main bhi aise jeete raha (so did I). From now on, I don't want to do it."

He went on to add that his children -- daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan -- were the first ones to wish him on his birthday.

Aamir Khan said he feels happy that he is not the kind to "shy away" from introspection, which is why he could look within and correct his flaws.

"I don't fear introspection. If I think there is a flaw, I would want to spot that, understand it and correct it... All those who I love and who love me, including you, the audience, everyone has their space. My aim is to give time to everyone, nurture every relationship, make it better," he added.

On the work front, Khan is awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Forrest Gump. On Monday, he also teased that he might headline the Hindi remake of Spanish film Campeones.

The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

(With input from agencies)