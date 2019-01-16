App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

25 Indian institutes among world's top 200

49 institutes made it to the list of top institutes ranked by the Times Higher Education, compared to 42 institutes last year

The Time Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Universities rankings have been released, and 49 universities from India made it to the list, of which 25 universities were included in Top 200. Last year, 17 universities were involved in the Top 200 list.

Last year, only 42 institutes from India were included in the rankings from a total of 378 institutes. From the 442 institutes ranked this year across 43 countries, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) emerged to be the top university from India again this year and is placed at the 14th position. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay at the 27th place. IIT Roorkee was the third institute that got into the Top 50 and is placed at the 35th position. The top two institutes in India however, dropped a place compared to last year’s rankings.

Ellie Bothwell, Editor for THE, told Business Standard that Indian Institutes showed immense potential not only at the emerging state but at the global level. He, however, said that Indian institutes are lagging and significantly behind global average in terms of international outlook.

IIT Kanpur which was placed at 49th position last year improved its ranking and is at the 46th place this year. Next best from India is IIT Kharagpur which dropped to 55th place in 2019 compared to 45th last year. IIT Indore and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research were next on the list at the 61st position and 64th position (joint) respectively. The most significant improvement in terms of ranking position was seen by Savitribai Phule Pune University that jumped 87 spots and is listed at 93 (joint with National Autonomous University of Mexico) with a rise in its research score, and a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, and IIT-Hyderabad featured for the first time in the top 150. Banaras Hindu University and Amrita University which were in the 201-250 ranking group and 195th respectively, joined the top 150 institutes league too

China has the most number of institutes in the annual ranking list with 72 of the 442 institutes that were ranked. The country’s four institutes found a place in Top Five table of the rankings. Tsinghua University is this year’s top university globally, surpassing the Peking University which was leading the table last year.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Best Institutes #Best institutes in the world #Best universities in India #Top 200 INSTITUTES IN THE WORLD #Top institutes

