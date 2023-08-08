10-year-old 'marries' boyfriend days before dying of cancer in US

The wedding was attended by around a 100 guests. (Representational image from Pixabay)

A 10-year-old girl from the US got to fulfill her last wish and "marry" her beau in a garden ceremony with around 100 guests in attendance. Twelve days later, she died of leukemia.

Emma Edwards was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2022 -- a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow -- but her parents Alina and Aaron Edwards, of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, were hopeful she’d be able to beat the cancer until they received the news her cancer was incurable, and that Emma had only a few days to live, the New York Post reported.

“We were going for another kind of treatment, and they told us that she probably had days to a week, not weeks” to live, Alina, 39, told Kennedy News and Media. “We didn’t expect to hear that at all. We thought we were going for another kind of treatment and it would work. It was like a gut punch. You never imagine them saying they can’t do anything else for her.”

And that’s when Alina’s and Emma's beau DJ’s mothers sprang into action, making plans for a mock “wedding”.

“It had to happen super fast. We threw it together in less than two days; everything ended up being donated,” Alina Edwards said. “It was so precious, and it came together so well. Her dad gets to say he gave her away. A friend of ours officiated, a friend read a verse from the Bible, and her best friend was maid of honour."

The mother of the "bride" also had a few kind words for her new son-in-law: “DJ is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. He has a heart of gold and he really loves Emma.”

Read more: Groom calls off marriage after spotting mother-in-law smoking, dancing in Uttar Pradesh