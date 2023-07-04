Groom calls off marriage after spotting mother-in-law smoking, dancing in Uttar Pradesh

The dispute was eventually resolved after the panchayat intervened. (Representative image)

A groom in Uttar Pradesh reportedly called off his marriage after he spotted his mother-in-law dance while smoking a cigarette during the pre-wedding festivities.

The incident happened in Sambhal district where the arranged marriage was scheduled to take place on June 27, Times Now reported. After arriving at the venue, the groom was apparently shocked to see his bride's mother join the festivities and dance while smoking a cigarette. As per reports, the groom immediately called for the celebrations to be halted and called off the marriage. It was followed by a dispute between the two families.

Later, however, the panchayat was called and the problem was resolved with the families eventually agreeing to proceed with the marriage, the publication reported.

In another bizarre wedding incident in Uttar Pradesh, a bride chased his runaway groom for 20 km and brought him back to the mandap, all while dressed in her wedding finery.

As per reports, the couple had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half years, but on the day of the wedding, the bride sat waiting at the mandap for her partner to show up but he never did. The groom told her over a phone call that he had gone to bring his mother to the venue, but she did not believe him.

Realising that he was not going to show up, the bride decided to track him down and travelled 20 km to look for him. She eventually found him on a bus outside Bareilly, dressed in regular clothes. After a dramatic exchange, the bride managed to convince the groom the continue with the marriage and the couple finally ended up tying the knot at a temple outside Bareilly.

Read more: Playing with fire: Gun stunt on wedding day goes horribly wrong for bride