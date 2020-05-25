Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G launched with 120Hz display and Snapdragon 765G SoC: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi just dropped another version of the Redmi K30 series in China. The Redmi K30i 5G has a similar design and spec sheet as the original K30 5G with a slight camera downgrade. The Redmi K30i 5G is currently only available in China, starting from CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 21,300).

Redmi K30i 5G Specifications

The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Redmi K30i 5G runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi K30i sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the original Redmi K30, the K30i 5G also has a pill-shaped notch with a 20-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30i 5G boasts a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 5-megapixel super macro snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is available in red, blue, purple and white colour options.

The Redmi K30i 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in China. While the phone is priced at CNY 1,999, it is listed on JD.com for CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 20,200). The 4G Redmi K30 was unveiled in India as the Poco X2. However, Xiaomi has not launched any of the 5G Redmi K30 models in India. The Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s only 5G smartphone available In India. Xiaomi will be unveiling a new smartphone line-up tomorrow in the form of the Redmi 10X series.



