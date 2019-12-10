Redmi K30 5G with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC launched: Specifications, price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 5G in China. Redmi is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 765G processor. Other specifications include a quad-camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and 30W fast charging support.

Redmi K30 specifications

Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, like the Asus ROG Phone II.

Under the hood, Redmi K30 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Redmi K30 5G comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

The 4G variant comes packed with a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. It gets the same 4,500 mAh battery but with 27W fast charging support.

For secure unlocking, both the variants feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone boots on MiUi 11 based on Android 10.

Quad-camera setup on the back of the Redmi K30 5G feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch.

The Redmi K30 4G variant also has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup.

Redmi K30 price and storage variants

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 4G and 5G in four storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB.

Redmi K30 4G with 6GB + 64GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,000), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,000). The higher storage variants with 8GB + 128GB memory and 8GB + 256GB memory are priced at Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,000) and Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,000), respectively.

Redmi K30 5G with 6GB + 64GB memory is priced at Yuan 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,000), whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage model would be available for Yuan 2,299 (roughly Rs 23,000). The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Yuan 2,599 (roughly Rs 26,000) and Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000), respectively.

Redmi K30 will be available in four gradient colour options — Red, Blue, White, and Purple.