Redmi K30 5G with 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765G SoC launched: Specifications, price, features

Redmi K30 India launch is expected in Q1 2020.
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 5G in China. Redmi is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 765G processor. Other specifications include a quad-camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and 30W fast charging support.
Redmi K30 specifications
Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, like the Asus ROG Phone II.
Under the hood, Redmi K30 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Redmi K30 5G comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.
related news
The 4G variant comes packed with a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. It gets the same 4,500 mAh battery but with 27W fast charging support.
For secure unlocking, both the variants feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone boots on MiUi 11 based on Android 10.
Quad-camera setup on the back of the Redmi K30 5G feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch.
The Redmi K30 4G variant also has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup.
Redmi K30 price and storage variants
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 4G and 5G in four storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB.
Redmi K30 4G with 6GB + 64GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,000), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,000). The higher storage variants with 8GB + 128GB memory and 8GB + 256GB memory are priced at Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,000) and Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,000), respectively.
Redmi K30 5G with 6GB + 64GB memory is priced at Yuan 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,000), whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage model would be available for Yuan 2,299 (roughly Rs 23,000). The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Yuan 2,599 (roughly Rs 26,000) and Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000), respectively.
Redmi K30 will be available in four gradient colour options — Red, Blue, White, and Purple.Redmi K30 India launch is expected in Q1 2020. The company is yet to confirm the official launch date.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.